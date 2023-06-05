Home » Artificial intelligence: This is the list of the 25 secret winning stocks
News

Artificial intelligence: This is the list of the 25 secret winning stocks

by admin
Artificial intelligence: This is the list of the 25 secret winning stocks

Sparers are faced with the question of which companies are actually at the forefront in the brave new world and are using the data gold and which are not. Ignoring the megatrend doesn’t make sense either. Because the opportunities are huge: The financial service Bloomberg estimates that around 1.3 trillion dollars can be made with AI by 2032. The experts at ARIAD Asset Management have found an elegant way of turning the world into true AI companies and free riders to share. They use tangible data for their analysis, namely the number of patents. ARIAD manager Andreas Schubert has created a list of the true AI champions exclusively for WELT. These are companies that have not only registered many patents, but where many of the protected inventions also come from the field of artificial intelligence.

See also  Belluno, record infections: incidence of 90.7 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the Italian average is 60

You may also like

Live blog relegation: HSV probably with unchanged starting...

Wheat in Jiangsu gradually enters harvest period from...

Rosie Naive Art: Breakfast | Meme/hoax | .a...

“I dedicate this achievement to the people of...

German exports rise unexpectedly | Economy | DW

Why do women like to criticize other mothers?...

Outrageous lack of civic culture on Avenida del...

Natural disaster or man-made disaster?Sichuan forest landslide 14...

Social, ‘Abruzzo Giovani’ notice published, 500 thousand euros...

Álvaro O’Byrne, head of the Municipal Works Directorate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy