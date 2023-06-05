Artificial intelligence: This is the list of the 25 secret winning stocks

Sparers are faced with the question of which companies are actually at the forefront in the brave new world and are using the data gold and which are not. Ignoring the megatrend doesn’t make sense either. Because the opportunities are huge: The financial service Bloomberg estimates that around 1.3 trillion dollars can be made with AI by 2032. The experts at ARIAD Asset Management have found an elegant way of turning the world into true AI companies and free riders to share. They use tangible data for their analysis, namely the number of patents. ARIAD manager Andreas Schubert has created a list of the true AI champions exclusively for WELT. These are companies that have not only registered many patents, but where many of the protected inventions also come from the field of artificial intelligence.