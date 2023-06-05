what to do when it hardens? Here’s how to get it back

Do you know how to recover it when the honey hardens? With these simple and quick remedies you can do it in a few steps and without any difficulties.

How many times have you come across the hardened honey inside the jar? This is actually a good thing because the crystallization is synonymous with good quality, it makes you understand that the product is natural and not processed.

If you have to put it in a hot herbal tea or you have to spread it on bread you can also use it like this, but if you have to use it in other ways you must necessarily make it fluid again. Do you know how to do it? In reality, decrystallizing it is very simple and you can do it in various ways, all of which are really useful and quick.

So, keep reading the following paragraphs if you want to find out how to recover it when the honey hardens. After putting these infallible remedies into practice, you will be pleasantly surprised and you will always use them to dissolve the product when needed.

Here’s how to recover it if the honey hardens, with these simple methods it will be child’s play

When melt the honey it is important to be very careful because if it is overheated too much, its beneficial and nutritious properties and its quality may be modified.

Il miele tends to crystallize due to low temperatures, so you should never keep it in the fridge but in a place where the temperature is above 25 degrees. Not even excessive heat is good, a temperature above 40 degrees in fact destroys the beneficial enzymes. To melt it without compromising its quality heat it steadily and slowly until it becomes liquid again and to avoid heating the jar too often, dissolve only the amount you need.

You can put into practice different methods of dissolving honeybetween these:

In water bath: put the jar inside a pot with water, this must reach the same level as the product to dissolve it well. Then, over medium heat, heat the water to about 35 degrees and as soon as the honey begins to melt, turn off the flame, the heat will continue to de-crystallize it, stir it occasionally to speed up the process.

In the microwave: in this case, however, you only have to hold it for a few seconds because this appliance heats up quickly but not evenly. Repeat this step several times, stirring each time, in a short time it will become perfectly liquid again.

In the sun: compared to the previous ones this method is totally natural, if it’s a beautiful and warm day outside you can simply leave the jar in the sun. Over time the heat will melt all the honey crystals perfectly. This method is more suitable and safer if the jar is made of glass, the plastic one could in fact melt and transfer unhealthy substances to the product.

There is a lot of other valuable information you should know about mielefor example:

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUR UPDATES AND ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW THE LATEST NEWS, YOU CAN FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM

After decrystallizing it the miele it will tend to harden again after some time. It is important to know that the more it is heated, the more it degrades, in fact it should never be melted more than twice. Precisely for this reason it is not recommended to dissolve the entire jar if you don’t need it all, take only the amount you need.