Artificial intelligence warning from British Prime Minister Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pointed out the dangers of artificial intelligence and stated that urgent action should be taken on this issue.

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden held a joint press conference at the White House after their bilateral meeting.

Talking about the economic contributions of the Atlantic Declaration agreement they announced today, Sunak touched on the subject of artificial intelligence and stated that the UK will host the first global summit on artificial intelligence security.

Stating that artificial intelligence can offer social and economic opportunities, Sunak said, “However, it is clear that it poses very real risks that we, as leaders, need to be aware of and take the necessary measures to reduce the risks.” made its assessment.

Pointing to the speed of technological change, Sunak emphasized that addressing the issue of artificial intelligence requires urgency. (AA)

