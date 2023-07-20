Home » Artistic gymnastics in Chimborazo is strengthened
Artistic gymnastics in Chimborazo is strengthened

NATIONAL. –

The National Age Group Artistic Gymnastics Championship, held in Porto Viejo from July 13 to 15, witnessed Cataleya Paredes, who represented Chimborazo in style. With a masterful performance, she achieved 2 medals for the province.

Cataleya Paredes, the victory card for Chimborazo.

This event is considered a crucial thermometer to measure the level of the provincial teams and, in turn, improve preparation for national competitions. The participation of outstanding gymnasts such as Cataleya Paredes is essential to raise the quality of the competition and promote the growth of this sport in Ecuador. In the jumping discipline, Cataleya Paredes left everyone present amazed with her impeccable technique and her grace in the air. With precise execution and outstanding power, she managed to take the gold medal, cementing her position as one of the most promising gymnasts in the country. In addition, she in floor mode.

