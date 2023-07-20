Home » Someone wins the 1,080 million Powerball prize after months without a winner
Someone wins the 1,080 million Powerball prize after months without a winner

Someone wins the 1,080 million Powerball prize after months without a winner

A $1.08 billion Powerball ticket, the seventh-biggest jackpot in US history and the third-biggest in that draw, has been sold in California.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 on the white balls and 24 on the red Powerball.

The winner can choose between receiving 1.080 million paid in annual increments or 558.1 million in a single payment before taxes.

The minuscule one-in-292.2 million chances of hitting the jackpot are designed to accumulate large sums that attract more players. Last November the biggest prize in the draw was awarded, 2,040 million dollars.

The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was on April 19, with a prize of almost $253 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

