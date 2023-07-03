As of this Sunday, an economic, social and environmental emergency began in La Guajira

With a series of care measures.

The decree of economic, social and environmental emergency in La Guajira, comes into force from this Sunday, according to what was reported by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, during the closure of the conference ‘Government with the People’, in Maicao .

«The national Constitution establishes public calamity as reasons and La Guajira is experiencing a public calamity at this time, among many reasons, because today a large part of the population does not have drinking water and because the circumstances that threaten it, a second criterion of the Constitution of Colombia to be able to issue this exceptional state, is that the supply of the liquid will be aggravated by the El Niño phenomenon, “said the President.

The Head of State expressed that only one minister is missing to sign the decree.

“It will be followed by a series of decrees that follow from the emergency decree,” the President said.

During the validity of the State of Emergency, which will cover the urban and rural area of ​​La Guajira, the National Government “will adopt, through legislative decrees, all those additional measures necessary to ward off the crisis and prevent the spread of its effects.”

In order to comply with the objective of the State of Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency, that is, to guarantee the survival of the affected people in dignified conditions, the Government will focus its efforts on the health, water and basic sanitation, agricultural and rural, environmental, education, energy, transportation, taxes and investments, inclusion, information and communication technologies and, finally, budgetary measures, planning and contracting.

In addition, according to the Decree, the Government “will have the necessary budgetary operations” in order to focus the resources destined for the purpose of declaring the emergency.

