Aspirational designs synonymous with elegance for all

THE PIECES by the renowned designer Francesca Miranda were transferred to the Arkitect woman, brand of Grupo Éxito, bathed in a casual, bold and feminine elegance that aroused the fever of the attendees to acquire any of these objects of desire.

It is affordable and at the same time exclusive fashion. Commercial fashion with fine details and good taste. Premium garments at low cost prices. In other words, this catwalk invited the so-called “democratization of fashion”, which consists of the collaboration between mass consumption brands and prestigious creatives, with the purpose of designing limited edition collections within the reach of a larger audience.

“Through this alliance we managed to bring Francesca Mirada to many women and men in Colombia. As a brand, we have never had the opportunity to reach our most important public, which is Colombia, in such a broad and accessible way”, the creative told the newspaper EL NUEVO SIGLO.

The master par excellence in the world, in relation to this type of merger, is the Swedish giant H&M, which has made history by allying itself with the great fashion designers, such as Karl Lagerfeld, Versace and Balmain. Following in his footsteps, today Arkitect captures the fashion of Francesca Miranda in a collection that pays tribute to the essence and spirit of the Barranquilla fashion house, in a mix of modern design and authentic craftsmanship.

According to the creative director: “these attributes are very noticeable in the accessories, in the footwear and the woven belts that are the ideal complement to this collection, which is very contemporary”.

The secret behind these special collections? Generate the feeling of scarcity. That is, make few units of each product to increase consumer desire and encourage them to buy faster. Something that was evident in Francesca because once the show was over, the public of the parade took her cell phones to buy and have in her hands what she saw live and direct. With the setback that some products in the smallest sizes were already sold out with just a few minutes of being on sale. Of that size is the frenzy of fashion and the passion that moves the collaborations with these designers.

Fashion initiatives such as Arkitect’s invite us to dream of those pieces that were thought to be unattainable, immersing us in Francesca’s universe: couture garments, fine fabrics, fresh and versatile silhouettes, but in a more casual and fun version. “This collection for me is art in motion. The use of color predominated in the exhibition, as did the graphic elements and the interplay between the two. The DNA of our firm lives here, synonymous with feminine and timeless pieces that make the person who wears them stand out”, she expressed. Within her proposal, the geometric prints, loose dresses, wide pants, knitted fabrics and sock-type boots stood out.

/ *CEO and Founder de CJ Luxury Consulting

