ass. information Andrea Maggi on municipal sports facilities

ass. information Andrea Maggi on municipal sports facilities

5th COUNCIL COMMISSION – Thursday 23 March 2023 at 4 pm, in the hall of the Municipal Council (Municipal Residence)


Thursday 23 March 2023 at 4 pmin the hall of the Municipal Council (Municipal Residence), the 5th Council Commission for Decentralization and Sport, chaired by the municipal councilor Stefano Franchini, will meet to discuss the topics registered on the agenda:

Councilor Andrea Maggi – INFORMATION
1. Multifunctional Sports Facility Via F. Boario – Project progress
2. Via Canonici gymnasium – Project progress
3. Presentation of the SPORT PLAN project for Ferrara
4. Cittadella dello Sport – State of progress of the works
5. Pool rebalancing request

