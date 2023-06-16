Historic achievements in China’s human rights cause

□ Our reporter Wang Wei

The High-Level Forum on Global Human Rights Governance was held in Beijing from June 14th to 15th. The theme of the forum was “Equality, Cooperation, Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action and Global Human Rights Governance”. More than 300 Chinese and foreign guests from international organizations including United Nations agencies attended the forum to discuss global human rights governance.

The participants generally believed that, as a founding member of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council, China has continued to promote the “Vienna Declaration and Program of Action” to take root and blossom in China and around the world. The development path of human rights that is in line with the trend and suitable for its own national conditions has made great contributions to the development and progress of the international human rights cause.

Continuously explore the road to protect human rights

Participants believed that over the past 30 years, China has actively practiced the spirit of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, continuously explored ways to effectively promote and protect human rights, and promoted the sustainable development of the international human rights cause.

Robert Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation of the United States, believes that the Communist Party of China continues to expand people’s orderly political participation, strengthen the legal protection of human rights, and ensure that people enjoy extensive rights and freedoms in accordance with the law. China‘s promotion of people’s democracy throughout the process is conducive to the development of human rights.

Abashidze, vice-chairman and rapporteur of the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, said that China has made many achievements in the protection of human rights. The poverty reduction goal of the 2010 Sustainable Development Agenda has contributed more than 70% to world poverty reduction. “This is not just a major achievement for China, it also represents a major victory for humanity.”

Jiang Jianguo, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, deputy director of the Ethnic and Religious Committee, and executive vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, said that China has always regarded the people’s yearning for a better life as the goal of its struggle, reflecting the people’s wishes, embodying the people’s interests, safeguarding the people’s rights, and promoting people’s Well-being is reflected in all aspects of the whole process of human rights development.

Participants said that China‘s human rights practice has made historic achievements, which to a certain extent also reflects the general law of human rights development in developing countries and brings us experience and inspiration for reference.

Strengthen international cooperation in the field of human rights

China has not only blazed a human rights development path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions, but also advocates strengthening international cooperation in the field of human rights on the basis of mutual understanding and seeking common ground while reserving differences.

“Protecting the vital interests of everyone living on the planet should be the starting point and the end point of global human rights governance.” Mazango Mboya Saint-Cyr, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic pointed out .

Robert Walker, honorary professor and honorary academician of the School of Sociology of Beijing Normal University and Green Templeton College of Oxford University, said that in terms of global governance, China puts “peaceful development and the well-being of all mankind” in the first place, and puts “unity and cooperation with people of all countries” Put it first, put “maintaining international fairness and justice” first.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said that China has always actively participated in global human rights governance and extensively expanded human rights exchanges and cooperation with all parties. development and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“So far, China has acceded to 26 important international human rights treaties, including 6 United Nations core treaties including the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Human rights treaties. In 2022, China ratified three more international treaties related to the protection of human rights.” Luo Yanhua, a professor and doctoral supervisor at the School of International Relations of Peking University, said that for the treaties to which China has acceded, China earnestly fulfills its treaty obligations and accepts human rights treaty bodies on time It sincerely accepts constructive suggestions from all parties, and continuously improves its work in human rights protection. It was once hailed by the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as a “model for review of implementation”.

Promote the development of human rights in the world

At present, mankind is once again standing at the crossroads of history, and global human rights governance is facing severe challenges. In this context, the participants believed that in-depth discussion of China‘s propositions and solutions such as global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives has positive and practical significance for promoting the development of human rights in the world.

“The implementation of the global development initiative is another vivid practice of China‘s promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind.” Frederick Mtesa, Secretary-General of the Zambia-China Friendship Association and a well-known Zambian scholar, took the “all-weather” friendship between Zambia and China as an example, vividly Elaborate on global development initiatives and the realization of the right to development.

Miao Lu, secretary-general of the Globalization Think Tank (CCG), said that one year after Chinese leaders proposed the Global Development Initiative, more than 100 countries and international organizations have supported the initiative, and more than 60 countries have joined the “Friends of the Global Development Initiative”. China not only helped to participate in the construction of the “Global Development and South-South Cooperation Center” and the “China-FAO Third Phase South-South Cooperation Trust Fund”, but also joined hands with all parties to build cooperation in agriculture, education, epidemic prevention, and climate change cooperation network.

“The Global Security Initiative aims to open up a new way to resolve conflicts and ensure security. It advocates dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance; it advocates win-win results rather than zero-sum games.” Crispan Ka, member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission Helu said that China has not only proposed methods, but also shared experience, injecting new impetus into world peace and development.

“Abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is extremely important for the international community to achieve human rights governance.” Liu Xinsheng, a human rights expert on the UN Human Rights Council Advisory Committee, said that countries should support developing countries to participate in global governance, explore ways to promote democratization and the rule of law, and promote global governance. Healthy development of human rights governance.

The participants generally believed that China is an activist group deeply involved in promoting the healthy development of the world‘s human rights cause. Standing at a new historical starting point, China will continue to live up to its words, actively participate in UN human rights affairs, carry out human rights exchanges and cooperation with other countries, especially developing countries, and play a constructive role.

Newspaper, Beijing, June 15th