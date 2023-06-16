The second public test of Capcom’s new game “EXOPRIMAL” is now open | Fan News

TOKYO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — will be2023Year7moon14The new game officially released onEXOPRIMALhas now begun its second public beta.

The second public test of this work is only open to all players for a limited time. Players will be able to preview the game story and experience the 10-player cooperative mission of “Dinosaur Survival”, including content that was not available in the first public test. In addition, players participating in this public test will receive a special code that can be used in the full version of the game after completing the questionnaire.

Public beta official website: https://www.exoprimal.com/zh-hant/networktest-obt/

Special movie “”Monster Hunter“Developer Trial”EXOPRIMAL》！」

Members of the “Monster Hunter” development team try to challenge “EXOPRIMAL”! Watch the development team led by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Kaname Fujioka of the popular Monster Hunter series challenge the developers of EXOPRIMAL! Can the experience of making “Monster Hunter” over the years help them defeat the swarming dinosaur army? Fans of the Monster Hunter series may learn a side of Tsujimoto and the development team that you haven’t heard of!

Click here to watch: https://www.youtube.com/@capcomasia/search?query=exoprimal

to watchCapcomCheck out the latest videos from the official channel for other related updates.

1. “EXOPRIMAL” will cooperate with the following games! Watch the launch video below:

Click here to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_38VMeYT0FU

2. The final chapter of the series “Understanding “EXOPRIMAL” in 2 minutes” “Dinosaur Survival Chapter” has been released. Watch the short video to learn about EXOPRIMAL and enter the second public beta!

Click here to watch: https://youtu.be/D9GZcddqfZA

3. Watch the latest game trailer! Learn about new Assault Armor, Dinosaur Army battles, new game modes, and more!

Click here to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99OH-jwNuTE

Product name: “EXOPRIMAL”

Release date: scheduled for July 14, 2023

平台：Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Steam®

Genre: Online dedicated team battle action game

Official website: https://www.exoprimal.com/zh-hant/

