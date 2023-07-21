Field day in Vasto, entire neighborhoods without light for hours

A field day the one of Friday 21st July a Vast. The blackouts which, not only at night, affected for hours entire city districts, in the center in particular but also in the suburbs, created hardships and difficulties to residents, tourists and owners of commercial and working activities.

Many protests and grievances, including those of mayor who warned Enel (click here) a remedy an objectively complicated situation.

Electrical service technicians with the help of emergency generators have been in action to try to restore regular supply that only in the late afternoon, gradually, is registering.

