Assembly approves Tiangues Law so that this activity meets quality standards – Diario La Página

The Legislative Assembly approved with 63 votes, the Special Law for the Regulation and Promotion of Tiangues, which has as its objective the regulation of these cattle commercialization sites.

Said regulatory body will allow consumers to purchase products adequately and complying with the required quality standards.

According to the new legislation, the tiangues will be ordered with the processes in accordance with municipal laws and a supervision will be established that specifies the type of animal, price and other details at the time of commercialization.

“In Central America, only in El Salvador do the tiangues work with an organized marketing dynamic, but with this law the municipalities are given a tool so that everything can be ordered,” Ricardo Rivas said.

In addition, everything related to livestock transfer permits will be regulated and prices will be controlled, in order to benefit the buyer and seller of cattle, since there are cases in which the profits from commercializing the meat are taken by third parties and not the producers, who have worked hard to breed them.

“Today you are no longer going to buy or sell ‘by eye’, but with exact kilos. Those who lost were the farmers, because there were no adequate scales to determine the weight of the livestock”, added the legislator.

The provision contemplates that this work will be carried out between the municipalities where the flea markets are held and the Ministry of Agriculture.

This new legal tool, which will generate dynamic marketing, will enter into force 60 days after it is published in the Official Gazette.