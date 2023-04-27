1Komma5° cooperates more closely with Porsche when charging e-cars

Solar power from the roof, a heat pump in the basement, an electric car in the garage – and in between, an energy management device that manages power generation and consumption to a certain extent. This energy manager is called “Heartbeat” and is offered by the Hamburg scale-up 1Komma5° around founder and CEO Philipp Schröder. In an app, users can view the energy flows in their own household in real time and the historical data. Recently, it has even been possible to trade and sell excess electricity on electricity exchanges.

Now Heartbeat should not only coordinate the local devices in the household, but should even be connected to the e-car on the way. “We know what the charge status of the car is on the road, when it will come back home and how much charge it will then need,” said 1Komma5° CTO Barbara Wittenberg at an event in front of employees and partners on YouTube you can see. “Electricity has different prices throughout the day.” Around midnight, according to Wittenberg, the costs for electricity from the grid in a market like Sweden would be close to zero, or when the sun is shining the in-house PV system can of course produce electricity free of charge.

Together with partner Porsche, they now want to take advantage of this. In conjunction with “Heartbeat”, a Porsche Taycan, for example, can be charged in those time windows when electricity is cheapest or even free of charge, and not just when the car comes home. In the example from Sweden, Wittenberg calculates that the user would be able to save 620 euros per year.

According to CEO Schröder, as he writes on Linkedin, electricity costs could even be reduced by up to 1,800 euros per year in this way. “Together with Porsche AG, we have started a milestone innovation project to integrate state of charge and arrival data from the all-electric Porsche Taycan in order to harmonize heat pumps, solar batteries, solar production and charging optimization via Heartbeat against the day-ahead and intraday market,” says Schroeder.

It is no wonder that the luxury car manufacturer Porsche is the first partner in this project. The Stuttgart-based venture capital unit, Porsche Ventures, became a shareholder in 1KOMMA5° in 2021. At Porsche Ventures, the investment is seen as part of the strategy for smart city technologies. “Our goal is to further expand our sustainable mobility offerings. We are breaking new ground and consciously addressing the entire value chain for our customers: from the sustainable generation and storage of energy to intelligent networking and CO 2 -neutral use,” says Patrick Huke, Head of Porsche Ventures Europe & Israel, in a press release when investing in 1KOMMA5°.