Mi 13 Ultra will be launched soon and has already entered the mass production stage. Subsequently, Xiaomi is also preparing to plan a production schedule for the new Civi 3. Previous Civi series models were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Series Mobile Platform. For example, Civi 1, Civi 1S and Civi 2 adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 778G Plus, and 7 Gen1 respectively.

The processor of Civi 3 will adopt MediaTek Dimensity 8200, adopt TSMC 4nm process, CPU adopts 8-core design and 1+3+4 three-cluster architecture, including 4 Cortex-A78 large cores + 4 Cortex-A55 small cores, The highest frequency up to 3.1GHz is one of the large A78 cores.

From the running score data, the performance of Civi 3 can be seen to have a significant improvement. The Dimensity 8200 AnTuTu comprehensive score exceeds 900,000 points, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 equipped with Civi 2 has a running score of no more than 600,000 points. Xiaomi Civi 3 inherits the double-hole design of the previous generation. The front dual mirrors are located in the middle, which is somewhat similar to the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro. The screen uses a curved screen, and the rear main mirror is the Sony IMX 8 series. It is unclear whether it will support OIS optical anti-shock.

We can see the name of Xiaomi Civi 3 in the IMEI database, the model is 23046PNC9C, the code is yuechu (at the beginning of the month), and the system version is MIUI V14.0.0.5.TMICNXM. The phone should be available sometime in the next few months.