Home Technology Xiaomi Civi 3 is already on the production schedule, abandoning the Qualcomm 7-series processor and changing to Dimensity 8200!!! – Qooah
Technology

Xiaomi Civi 3 is already on the production schedule, abandoning the Qualcomm 7-series processor and changing to Dimensity 8200!!! – Qooah

by admin
Xiaomi Civi 3 is already on the production schedule, abandoning the Qualcomm 7-series processor and changing to Dimensity 8200!!! – Qooah

Mi 13 Ultra will be launched soon and has already entered the mass production stage. Subsequently, Xiaomi is also preparing to plan a production schedule for the new Civi 3. Previous Civi series models were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Series Mobile Platform. For example, Civi 1, Civi 1S and Civi 2 adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 778G Plus, and 7 Gen1 respectively.

The processor of Civi 3 will adopt MediaTek Dimensity 8200, adopt TSMC 4nm process, CPU adopts 8-core design and 1+3+4 three-cluster architecture, including 4 Cortex-A78 large cores + 4 Cortex-A55 small cores, The highest frequency up to 3.1GHz is one of the large A78 cores.

From the running score data, the performance of Civi 3 can be seen to have a significant improvement. The Dimensity 8200 AnTuTu comprehensive score exceeds 900,000 points, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 equipped with Civi 2 has a running score of no more than 600,000 points. Xiaomi Civi 3 inherits the double-hole design of the previous generation. The front dual mirrors are located in the middle, which is somewhat similar to the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro. The screen uses a curved screen, and the rear main mirror is the Sony IMX 8 series. It is unclear whether it will support OIS optical anti-shock.

We can see the name of Xiaomi Civi 3 in the IMEI database, the model is 23046PNC9C, the code is yuechu (at the beginning of the month), and the system version is MIUI V14.0.0.5.TMICNXM. The phone should be available sometime in the next few months.

See also  Outcasts will die with the stadium - Outcasters - Gamereactor

You may also like

Create 3 ultra-flexible business work skills through the...

film review by James Cameron…

Come see if you have done it: Nintendo...

Digital tools, interview with Davide Salmistraro from Soldo

The biggest new work in the series “SUPER...

What does unusual traffic mean? Google’s explanation

AMD FSR2 vs. NVIDIA DLSS2 technology, 26 games...

Professor Robots: Chat GPT brings unrest to the...

Capcom Removes Denuvo From Resident Evil Village On...

Both professional and musical! Jabra Evolve2 Buds business-type...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy