Assembly line worker stole cell phones from packages

A 24-year-old Romanian living in Graz is suspected of having broken into at least 15 packages at a delivery service between April 4 and 22. He is likely to have stolen high-quality mobile phones worth several thousand euros from it.

In mid-May, the police station in Kalsdorf near Graz learned from an employee of a delivery service that there was a suspicion of a former employee having stolen parcels. The 24-year-old, who was employed as an unskilled worker by a personnel leasing company, was identified as a result of extensive investigations by officials from the Kalsdorf police station near Graz and by viewing the video recordings.

The man is suspected of ripping open the packages and stealing the smartphones from them. He then resealed the packages and placed them on the conveyor belt.

The suspect may have fled to Romania. He’s still on the run.

