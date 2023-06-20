Morgan Stanley: 30 stocks to fight falling inflation

Michael M. Santiago / Staff / Getty Images

US inflation fell again in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday, and was 4 percent year-on-year.

Falling inflation is bad for some stocks as it hurts profit margins, Morgan Stanley says.

The bank’s analysts named 30 stocks least affected by falling inflation.

Inflation continues to cool. The US CPI figures for May showed on Tuesday that prices rose 4 percent compared to the same period last year. That’s down from 4.9 percent in April and well below the index’s peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022.

