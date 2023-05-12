Assimi GOITA elevates Robert DUSSEY to the rank of Commander of the National Order of Mali – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The President of the Malian transition, Assimi GOITA decorated this Thursday, May 11, 2023 the head of Togolese diplomacy, Prof. Robert DUSSEY. He is elevated to the rank of Commander of the National Order of Mali, as a foreigner.

A gesture which, according to the Malian presidency, reflects the friendship between the Togolese and Malian Presidents. An honor greatly welcomed by the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs who affirms that this decoration symbolizes the very strong friendship not only between the two Heads of State but also between the Malian people and the Togolese people.

He also thanked the Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdoulaye DIOP for his commitment to President Assimi GOITA to make Mali a strong nation, a model and exemplary nation on the African continent. “After all the difficulties that Mali has gone through, those who wanted to see Mali fall are all unanimous today to see that this country is still standing and will always be standing. It is with great enthusiasm that we support Mali,” he said.

Togo plays a key role in supporting Mali’s transition. He was an important architect in resolving the diplomatic crisis between the Malian and Ivorian states in the case of the 49 Ivorian soldiers arrested on Malian territory and then released.

Atha ASSAN