Home » Lousteau: “The level of cynicism of Cristina Kirchner is incredible, she does not take charge of anything”
Entertainment

Lousteau: “The level of cynicism of Cristina Kirchner is incredible, she does not take charge of anything”

by admin
Lousteau: “The level of cynicism of Cristina Kirchner is incredible, she does not take charge of anything”

After the ironic response that Cristina Kirchner gave her in the Senate was a trend on social networks, and trying to get out of the shoe that it means for her electoral campaign to be related to that “damn” Resolution 125 again that he promoted as Kirchner’s Minister of Economy in 2008, Senator Martin Lousteau (UCR) relativized this Thursday the hard blow, branding it as being “one of the many crosses we have with the vice president in the Senate.”

“The level of cynicism of the vice president is incredible, because she does not take charge of anything,” Lousteau said in a message that public after an interview he had with journalists from LN+and accused Cristina of “Not only does she not take charge of her past, but she was the one who proposed this president with a tweet and now she says that we must have a government plan…”.

Lousteau, in the interview he had this afternoon on LN+ and later uploaded to his social networks. (PHOTO CAPTURE)

Lousteau tried in this way to make “damage control” Not only because of the thousands of messages that questioned that Kirchner stage on networks, but also with the pro-government militants who celebrated CFK’s response (“You taught me economics with 125…”).

“I was wrong,” Lousteau admitted, without specifying whether he was referring generically to his time as a Kirchner official, or to Resolution 125, which, as will be remembered, imposed progressive withholdings on agricultural exports and led to a scandal so enormous that it almost ended. with the Kirchner government. “At the time I thought that I was going to be able to moderate the greater damage that Guillermo Moreno and Cristina Kirchner were going to do,” he emphasized.

See also  How to make grilled salmon - the best tips

“When I realized that it was impossible, that there was no way to change course and that each time that government was going to make worse decisions, when I realized that it was going to be impossible to change their heads, I resigned,” added Lousteau, admitting ” I should have quit earlier.”

Regarding the management model imposed by Kirchnerism, Lousteau indicated that during his tenure at the Ministry of Economy “I did not even have the opportunity to have a serious talk (with Cristina Kirchner) to convince her of the anti-inflation plan that we wanted to present at that time. “.

HB

You may also like

You may also like

He is 81 years old and escaped from...

Instituto visits Riachuelo for the victory to advance...

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by...

Exhibition | “Pacowhy’s Graphic Novel” is about to...

Djokovic hopes to polish his game on clay...

Antony Gormley: I’m fighting against the clock –...

What was “la 125”, the measure that generated...

This is the Jujuy solar train that will...

One more problem for imports: now the logistics...

ANSES is summoned by legal professionals for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy