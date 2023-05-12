Lousteau: “The level of cynicism of Cristina Kirchner is incredible, she does not take charge of anything”

After the ironic response that Cristina Kirchner gave her in the Senate was a trend on social networks, and trying to get out of the shoe that it means for her electoral campaign to be related to that “damn” Resolution 125 again that he promoted as Kirchner’s Minister of Economy in 2008, Senator Martin Lousteau (UCR) relativized this Thursday the hard blow, branding it as being “one of the many crosses we have with the vice president in the Senate.”

“The level of cynicism of the vice president is incredible, because she does not take charge of anything,” Lousteau said in a message that public after an interview he had with journalists from LN+and accused Cristina of “Not only does she not take charge of her past, but she was the one who proposed this president with a tweet and now she says that we must have a government plan…”.

Lousteau, in the interview he had this afternoon on LN+ and later uploaded to his social networks. (PHOTO CAPTURE)

Lousteau tried in this way to make “damage control” Not only because of the thousands of messages that questioned that Kirchner stage on networks, but also with the pro-government militants who celebrated CFK’s response (“You taught me economics with 125…”).

“I was wrong,” Lousteau admitted, without specifying whether he was referring generically to his time as a Kirchner official, or to Resolution 125, which, as will be remembered, imposed progressive withholdings on agricultural exports and led to a scandal so enormous that it almost ended. with the Kirchner government. “At the time I thought that I was going to be able to moderate the greater damage that Guillermo Moreno and Cristina Kirchner were going to do,” he emphasized.

“When I realized that it was impossible, that there was no way to change course and that each time that government was going to make worse decisions, when I realized that it was going to be impossible to change their heads, I resigned,” added Lousteau, admitting ” I should have quit earlier.”

Regarding the management model imposed by Kirchnerism, Lousteau indicated that during his tenure at the Ministry of Economy “I did not even have the opportunity to have a serious talk (with Cristina Kirchner) to convince her of the anti-inflation plan that we wanted to present at that time. “.

