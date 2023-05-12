Startup Prewave gets 18 million for sustainable supply chains

The supply chain risk management and compliance platform Prewave secures financing of 18 million euros in a Series A+ from the European VC Creandum.

Now you want to move from a prediction to an action platform.

Founded in 2017 by Lisa Smith and Harald Nitschinger, the startup strives to be the comprehensive supply chain risk management solution, covering every stage of the risk lifecycle, according to the strategy.

Consumers want more sustainability

By identifying, analyzing, mitigating and reporting risks, the platform aims to ensure a complete end-to-end approach for a more transparent, resilient and sustainable supply chain of the future.

Increasing consumer demand for sustainability has also led to stricter international supply chain regulations and significant reputational risks for companies affected by ESG incidents within their supply networks. Via Startbase, Prewave, Brutkasten