The PVE hero mode of “Fighting Attack 2” cancels the development team: it will be launched in a different direction and form | XFastest News

The development team of “Overwatch 2” released a game development progress update video in the early morning of today (17th), which mentioned the progress of the long-awaited PVE hero mode. The team confirmed that this mode will not be launched, but will switch to other directions The format was unveiled, and the team also announced the follow-up season plan.

Since the launch of the online shooting game “Overwatch”, the game team has told the game world view and the stories of the heroes through various methods such as animated films, comics, and novels. Players are very interested in the content of the story, and are looking forward to the PVE mode to explore more story content. In 2019, the team released “Overwatch 2” at the BlizzCon event. At that time, it was mentioned that in addition to many changes in the game content compared to the original “Overwatch”, it also announced that it would join the PVE mode. After “Overwatch 2” was launched in October last year, the team even revealed that the mode is planned to be launched next year, that is, this year. This news has excited many players, but the team has been slow to share more information.

Until today, the official confirmed through the new development progress video that the PVE hero mode will not be launched. Game director Aaron Keller and executive producer Jared Neuss mentioned in the film that they understand the decision is frustrating, but the team decided that there will be no exclusive hero mode with talent trees. The team will take the PVE elements in different directions.

Aaron Keller revealed: “We will launch the first mainly story-based event, which will include new missions and new stories. In addition, we have many plans for cooperative elements, so that we can explore more flexibly. The world view and heroes of Overwatch.” Then, the team revealed the update schedule for the next three seasons of Overwatch 2.

