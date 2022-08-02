“At a certain point in my life I had to choose whether, finding myself at a crossroads, I wanted to take a longer road, which however led to hell, or whether I wanted to take a shorter road that would have brought me here to Basel” . Speaking is Elena, terminally ill who about a year ago was diagnosed with an incurable disease, and who today has chosen to die in Switzerland. “I have no life support to live – she explains – only a cortisone-based cure”.

For this reason, as he explains in his latest video message, he decided to contact the Luca Coscioni association: “I decided to put into practice a belief that I already had in unsuspecting times – he assures – I turned to Marco Cappato because I didn’t want my loved ones could be accused of having instigated me to make a decision that is mine alone. “

It was a journey over eight hours long, from Veneto to Switzerland, a journey made necessary by the fact that Elena could not have obtained this possibility in Italy because the sentence of the Constitutional Court excludes that people who are not kept alive can be helped to die. from life-sustaining treatments. “I would certainly have preferred to end my life in my bed, in my house, holding my daughter’s hand and my husband’s hand. Unfortunately this was not possible and, therefore, I had to come here from alone “

