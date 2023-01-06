Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 6th. “Economic Information Daily” published an article on January 6th, “Strive early and make new efforts in large fields-see the key points of stabilizing investment in 2023 from the list of major local projects.” The article stated that at the beginning of the new year, investment plans in many places were unveiled intensively, and the construction of major projects set off a boom. From the perspective of projects, in 2023, local investment stabilization efforts will be made early, vigorously, and in new fields. Projects in fields such as industrial transformation and innovation drive will become the focus of many places.

“Hurry up and get ahead” major projects started intensively

On the first day of the new year, the construction of the “main battlefield” in Fuzhou, Fujian, was in full swing. In the first quarter, 177 major projects in the city started intensively, with a total investment of 98.3 billion yuan, involving industrial development, infrastructure, social and people’s livelihood and other fields.

On January 3, Sichuan carried out on-site promotion of major projects in the first quarter. A total of 423 projects were promoted with a total investment of 748.37 billion yuan, involving energy, transportation, water conservancy, modern industry, education and health, urban renewal and other fields. On the same day, various districts in Shanghai also concentrated on starting a number of major projects on the first working day of the year.

To focus on expanding domestic demand, we must give full play to the key role of investment. After the Central Economic Work Conference, many places began to plan and deploy economic work in 2023, and investment expansion became an important starting point, focusing on “early deployment, early effort, early start, early production”, a series of investment plans at the end of the year and the beginning of the year Intensive appearances, the construction of major projects set off a wave of start-ups.

Henan plans to launch about 100 major projects worth tens of billions in four major areas, including industrial transformation and infrastructure, and strives to complete an investment of more than 2 trillion yuan in 2023. In 2023, Chongqing preliminarily considers that major municipal projects will complete an annual investment of more than 400 billion yuan, which will drive investment of more than 1 trillion yuan.

Judging from the information disclosed by the local two sessions, this year’s local investment is not only early, but also vigorous. Fixed asset investment targets in many places are anchored at double digits. Among them, in 2023, Zhengzhou, Henan Province is expected to increase investment in fixed assets by 15%; Hefei, Anhui, has a fixed asset investment growth target of about 10%; Wuhu, Anhui proposed that investment in fixed assets will increase by 10% in 2023, and municipal government investment will increase by more than 12%; Zhongwei, Ningxia The city proposed that the investment in fixed assets should increase by about 15%.

Sun Chuanwang, a professor at the School of Economics of Xiamen University, believes that many places will expand investment as an important starting point to promote the overall improvement of economic operation, and accelerate the construction of major projects, which will help drive effective investment in the whole society.

Focusing on new fields, the trend of industrial upgrading is obvious

From the perspective of investment projects, in addition to traditional infrastructure projects such as infrastructure, people’s livelihood and social undertakings, new industries that promote industrial transformation and innovation-driven development have also become the focus of local investment.

For example, among the first batch of 30 major projects of more than 10 billion yuan identified in Shenyang, Liaoning, 6 are in the field of industrial transformation, including BMW Brilliance’s new power battery with a total investment of 10.2 billion yuan, and EVE lithium energy storage with a total investment of 10 billion yuan. Energy and power batteries, etc.; seven innovation-driven fields, including the IC Equipment Industrial Park (Robot Industrial Park) with a total investment of 20 billion yuan, and the Shenyang Hunnan Science and Technology City Industrial Park with a total investment of 19.2 billion yuan.

Qingdao, Shandong has focused on the development of key industrial chains and made breakthroughs in a number of leading industrial projects. Among the 363 key construction projects in 2023, there will be 297 projects in 24 industrial chains, accounting for 81.82%. The top three are 66 projects of intelligent manufacturing equipment, 24 projects of advanced polymer and metal materials, and biomedicine And 23 medical device projects.

The rapid growth of new industries has become an important driving force for investment. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in the first 11 months of 2022, investment in high-tech industries increased by 19.9% ​​year-on-year, 14.6 percentage points higher than the growth rate of total investment, and investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 23.0% year-on-year. “The high-tech manufacturing industry represented by electronics and medicine has developed rapidly, and related investment has increased significantly.” Luo Yifei, chief statistician of the Investment Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that with the improvement of my country’s economic development level, the trend of industrial upgrading and development is obvious. The growth momentum is good.

“Judging from the recent list of major projects listed by local governments, not only traditional key areas such as transportation and energy production continue to advance, but new areas such as innovation and industrial development have also become investment priorities.” Sun Chuanwang said that in 2023, stable investment in industrial development requires Focus on promoting the construction of high-end manufacturing industries such as high-end intelligent equipment, new-generation information technology, and new materials, and modern service industries such as modern logistics and digital networks to accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading; in terms of investment in innovation and development, it is necessary to promote technology industrial parks, technology innovation centers and Build an innovative service platform and strengthen innovation drive.

Make a good investment policy combination

Major projects “catch up early”, and various support policies are also coordinated. Industry experts predict that infrastructure investment is expected to maintain a relatively high growth rate in the first quarter of 2023.

Special bonds are an important means to drive the expansion of effective investment and stabilize the macro economy. At present, many places have successively disclosed plans to issue local bonds in the first quarter of 2023. Among them, Shandong Qingdao is expected to issue 21.26 billion yuan on January 6, and is expected to become the first region to issue local bonds this year. Linyi, Shandong disclosed information that the Shandong Provincial Department of Finance has issued the city’s 2023 part of the new special debt limit of 10.743 billion yuan in advance, an increase of 38.19% over the same period last year.

“In 2023, we will appropriately expand the scope of special bond funds to be invested in areas and used as capital, and continue to form physical workloads and investment driving forces to promote the overall improvement of economic operations.” Liu Kun, Minister of Finance, said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency recently.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, also said that it is necessary to make a good combination of investment policies. We will further optimize and adjust the investment structure within the central budget, and concentrate our efforts on accomplishing major, difficult, and urgent tasks. Actively do a good job in the preparation of local government special bond projects and other work, and promote the construction of special bond projects as scheduled. Promote the accelerated construction of policy-based development financial instrument projects, and form more physical workloads as soon as possible.

“The policy of stabilizing growth in 2023 must maintain a certain intensity. Among them, expanding investment, especially promoting infrastructure investment to maintain a relatively high growth level, has become the current main policy focus.” Wang Qing, chief macro analyst at Oriental Jincheng, said that in 2023, the new Supported by factors such as the increase in the amount of special-purpose bonds and the continued construction of new projects last year that will drive a large-scale inflow of bank loans, infrastructure investment is expected to maintain a relatively high growth rate in 2023, especially in the first quarter.

“In 2023, the special debt will be issued in advance. The executive meeting of the State Council at the end of 2022 emphasized that it is necessary to make up for the implementation of a package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy, and promote the construction of major projects to form more physical workload. Construction conditions that meet winter construction conditions must not be suspended. etc., all indicate that in the first quarter of 2023, infrastructure investment will continue to maintain strong strength.” Wang Qing said. (Reporters Wang Lu, Wang Zixu)