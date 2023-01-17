President Gustavo Petro appointed Astrid Caceres Cardenas as deputy director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, whose main task will be to deal with cases of alleged sexual abuse against indigenous minors in Guaviare.

The official had already worked years before with the president, when he was mayor of Bogotá and she was deputy director of early childhood in the Secretariat of Social Integration.

Cáceres has been leading the commission appointed by the Head of State to investigate possible abuses in Guaviare, in which six soldiers are involved.

Cáceres has a degree in early childhood educationHe has a master’s degree in education and community development, and another in political studies.

He also worked at the United Nations Children’s Fund, in the Governorate of Magdalena and has been a teacher at the Pedagogical University.