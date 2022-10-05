At Susegana’s Bookweek Jasmine Cattai Paladin and Elena Zanardo presented the book in which they tell 111 stages in the history of Prosecco and the businesses of the Veneto region. The book “111 places in the Prosecco hills that you really have to discover” is a guide that allows readers to explore the places, people and stories that make up the flavor of the territory that starts from Valdobbiadene up to the foot of the Pre-Alps.

00:46