Moments like this are waiting for a long time, perhaps they are dreaming. Simone Inzaghi, after so many toads swallowed in the last 40 days, enjoys his redemption with the victory over Barcelona: “Great match – the words of the Inter coach – against a very strong opponent. We suffered together and we were well on the pitch. . I am very happy for the players, the club and the fans. It is a great evening, beating Barcelona does not happen often. The turning point? You will see, we have done absolutely nothing.

Me and the others

—

Inzaghi does not change strategy on goalkeepers, “I have never talked about the championship or the cup, I will decide from time to time”, he underlines at the end of the match. Then he continues crossing his fingers: “Let’s hope there are no other problems, but I think not. Whoever came out was just tired.” The Champions League Tuesday is a victory for the team and also for himself, even if he does not show a sense of revenge towards the criticisms of recent times: “I am not annoyed, I listen and I do not listen. I only look at my players and I repeat that Saturday we did not deserve the defeat. I am always with my head held high because I know that we have done excellent things in recent months, what happens outside interests me little “. Even less so with a victory of similar caliber on the calendar.