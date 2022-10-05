Home Sports Inter-Barcelona, ​​Inzaghi: “What an evening! I always stand tall”
Inter-Barcelona, ​​Inzaghi: “What an evening! I always stand tall”

The Inter coach smiles after the success in the Champions League: “I don’t know if it will be the turning point, we haven’t done anything. The criticisms? What happens outside doesn’t matter to me.” And Zhang rejoices: “Let’s all continue together”

Moments like this are waiting for a long time, perhaps they are dreaming. Simone Inzaghi, after so many toads swallowed in the last 40 days, enjoys his redemption with the victory over Barcelona: “Great match – the words of the Inter coach – against a very strong opponent. We suffered together and we were well on the pitch. . I am very happy for the players, the club and the fans. It is a great evening, beating Barcelona does not happen often. The turning point? You will see, we have done absolutely nothing.

Me and the others

Inzaghi does not change strategy on goalkeepers, “I have never talked about the championship or the cup, I will decide from time to time”, he underlines at the end of the match. Then he continues crossing his fingers: “Let’s hope there are no other problems, but I think not. Whoever came out was just tired.” The Champions League Tuesday is a victory for the team and also for himself, even if he does not show a sense of revenge towards the criticisms of recent times: “I am not annoyed, I listen and I do not listen. I only look at my players and I repeat that Saturday we did not deserve the defeat. I am always with my head held high because I know that we have done excellent things in recent months, what happens outside interests me little “. Even less so with a victory of similar caliber on the calendar.

October 4, 2022 (change October 5, 2022 | 00:01)

