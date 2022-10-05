Home World Use: Angelina Jolie clash – Brad Pitt: “He beat her and the children on the plane”
Use: Angelina Jolie clash – Brad Pitt: "He beat her and the children on the plane"

Use: Angelina Jolie clash – Brad Pitt: “He beat her and the children on the plane”

Angelina Jolie has revealed new details of the infamous September 2016 plane flight that led to the breakup with husband Brad Pitt. The sexy Hollywood icon and actor allegedly beat her and the children. In a cross-testimony carried out in the legal battle between the two stars, who compete for the rights of the ownership of a prized vineyard in France, Jolie recounted a series of verbal and physical violence by Pitt, which exploded during the flight on the private jet that he had brought the family from France to California. According to legal documents, the actress said her ex-husband put his hands to the throat of one son, hit another in the face, and then “grabbed Jolie in the head and yanked.” At some point he would throw beer at her, and pour wine on her children.
After that trip, the actress filed for divorce. The episode came under investigation by the FBI, which has jurisdiction over the flights.

