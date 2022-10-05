Home Business Eurozone: production prices at + 5% m / m + 43.3% y / y
Business

by admin
In August, euro zone producer prices show a 5% monthly increase from the previous 4%. The figure, released by Eurostat, on an annual basis instead marks an increase of 43.3% against the previous 38%. Prices in the whole of the European Union (EU27) also recorded a growth of 4.9% on a cyclical basis and of 43% on a trend basis.

