In August, euro zone producer prices show a 5% monthly increase from the previous 4%. The figure, released by Eurostat, on an annual basis instead marks an increase of 43.3% against the previous 38%. Prices in the whole of the European Union (EU27) also recorded a growth of 4.9% on a cyclical basis and of 43% on a trend basis.
