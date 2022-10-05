Promote innovation and the circular economy. This is the goal with which Thatthe leading Italian operator in the integrated water service sector, participates and supports for the ninth consecutive year Maker Faire Rome. An important event, as well as an opportunity, to reaffirm once again the group’s commitment to spreading the culture of Open Innovation. During the three days of the tenth edition, scheduled in Rome from 7 to 9 October at the Gazometro Ostiense, Acea will present the technological solutions applied to its infrastructures and industrial areas. With a view to green society, theAcea Smart Comp, the mini-plant equipped with a revolutionary sensor technology that transforms wet waste into compounds on site, thanks to an aerobic process capable of producing fertilizer ready for use in about 90 days. In line with the challenging objectives set by the European Commission in terms of material recovery in the process of closing the waste cycle (“closing the loop”), composting at km, allows to eliminate the emission of greenhouse gases due to the transport of waste, with a consequent reduction in environmental impacts.

The project will also be presented during the event What, developed in collaboration with the Italian startup Wesii, for monitoring photovoltaic systems. It is an ultra-technological model of self-driving drones which, equipped with a thermal camera, fly over the systems at a height of 25 meters, monitoring the integrity of the panels in real time and optimizing interventions and maintenance costs. Visitors to the Acea space will then be able to observe the autonomous mobile robot of Pixiesstartup that participated in the first edition of Zerothe accelerator Cleantech of Cdp supported by Acea as Corporate Partner. In detail, thanks to a technology that uses Deep Learning algorithms, the robot is able to autonomously navigate large indoor and outdoor spaces to collect waste and sort it according to the category, avoiding obstacles. After cleaning, it returns autonomously to a smart bench that acts as a recharging point. If installed outdoors, the system is totally zero impact thanks to the use of solar panels.

Finally, space to the virtual reality, which will see the participation of children and schools with games in the Group’s sectors of activity. Among the novelties there is also an innovative application, developed with the company Areti, which reproduces some of the operations carried out daily by the company’s technicians with a view to extended training for the training of new 4.0 technicians.