At Harkortsee there are now rest areas for cyclists – Ruhr area – news

Squares with art and play areas

Two tables with the corresponding benches stand on the meadow area, which the city of Wetter has transformed into a rest area directly below the castle ruins on Lake Harkort. Bicycle racks are also part of it, as is a long wooden snake. It shouldn’t bite the cyclists, but children can balance on it.

It is one of two new rest areas on the Ruhrtalradweg along the Harkortsee. The city of Wetter has set up artistic steel elements with various motifs on both squares. Both are weather related. The façade of the castle ruins in Wetter can be seen on one element. On the other a mobile steam engine as developed by Friedrich Harkort.

Rest area should lure to detour into the city

“This is pure Wetteraner history,” says Mayor Frank Hasenbein, “of course we also want to draw a little attention to our city with the works of art.” Information boards on the city’s history and tourist highlights will soon be erected at the rest areas.

The city uses the Ruhrtalradweg as a kind of advertising space for itself. Of course, according to Frank Hasenberg, in the future one would like to lure a few more cyclists off the route so that they can, for example, look at the castle ruins or the tranquil old town of Wetter: ” We have a lot to offer.”

Small disruptive factor: goose droppings

The Abens have at least taken the bait a bit. “The view over the lake at this point is great, but also the view of the castle ruins,” says Barbara Aben. “I think it’s really nice here, only the geese could leave their legacies somewhere else,” she says, looking at the droppings of the many greylag geese.

A wish that will hardly be fulfilled, because the geese feel at home everywhere on Lake Harkort – even at the new cyclist rest areas. Incidentally, more of these are to be added in other cities along the Ruhr Valley Cycle Path. And by the way: Of course, hikers are also allowed to take a break here.

