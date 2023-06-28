Home » Barcelona is between Al-Nassr and Brozovic: the details of the offer to Inter and to the player
There is Barcelona between Brozovic and Al-Nassr. As reported by Sky Sport, the Blaugrana team has not lost hope of reaching the Croatian midfielder who has currently put on hold the possibility of landing in Saudi Arabia. Brozovic has in fact asked for 30 million euros per season for two years, instead of the 20 million offered for three years by Al-Nassr who meanwhile reached an agreement with Inter on the basis of 23 million euros.

A figure that Barcelona would not be willing to reach, stopping at a maximum of 18. For the player, however, a three-year period is ready to go up, from 7 to 9 million.

