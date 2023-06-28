Prada does good beyond fashion. Together with Unesco for the respect of the sea

Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli

Prada, not just fashion: the Group strengthens its partnership with Unesco in defense of the sea

Not just fashion: the Prada group, famous for luxury garments, in fact it also does good. The Italian manufacturer itself made it known in a press release:

Today, during the General Assembly of the Member States of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, taking place in Paris from 21 to 30 June 2023, the Prada group e IOC/UNESCO announce the strengthening of the partnership within the framework of SEA BEYONDthe educational program dedicated to promoting education for the conservation of the sea and its resources, on which they have been working together since 2019. The Prada Group has announced the important commitment to donate 1% of the proceeds of the collection Prada Re-Nylon to support and further develop the SEA BEYOND project.

At the same time, a two-year program of ocean education activities, which will be led by the Group and by IOC/UNESCO under the new collaboration agreement. With the substantial increase in resources, SEA BEYOND will benefit from an expansion of its areas of intervention: the educational activities will be accompanied by the support for scientific research and the development of humanitarian projects connected to the protection of the sea.

Vladimir Ryabinin, Assistant Director General of UNESCO and UNESCO/IOC Executive Secretary, he commented: “What we want is to live in harmony with the sea and, to achieve this, we must know it. That’s why ocean education is a major factor in the success of the Decade of the Sea. Thanks to an open and effective collaboration with the Prada Group we are disseminating valuable knowledge about the sea to students from all over the world: an important contribution to promote the principles of ocean education!”.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility del Gruppo Pradahe has declared: “It is essential to understand that without education and culture it is not possible to bring about real change. We must invest in dialogue with the new generations, to build a more sustainable future and take care of the ocean. UNESCO is the only United Nations agency to have a mandate for ocean science and education: the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission has the great ability to reach and engage different audiences and bring them on board in this effort. I am proud to continue this journey together”.

The new agreement between the Prada Group and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO will see the creation of a Office of Coordination of the Decade of the Sea a Veneziapart ofUNESCO Regional Office for Science and Culture in Europe and ofOffice of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission on Ocean Literacy.

