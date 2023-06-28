The police solved the murder of Anastasia Rubinska Info

A young man from Bangladesh confessed to the rape and murder of Anastasia Rubinska (27) on the island of Kos in Greece.

A young man from Bangladesh confessed to the rape and murder of Anastasia Rubinska (27) on the island of Kos in Greece, the Greek portal “Protothem” reported. The latest discovery came via the SIM card of the unfortunate girl’s mobile phone, which until recently was considered damaged, but was actually in the forensic laboratories of the Greek police. With her analysis, experts hope to find the end of the thread that will lead to the complete elucidation of the crime.

The body in an advanced stage of decomposition was found the week before last after a six-day search. Anastasija Rubinska disappeared on June 12. The body was found wrapped in garbage bags and covered with branches in a field on Kos.

It was the island she chose to work on this summer with her partner Michal Slivinski, whom she had been with since she was 18. Her disappearance alarmed the island’s authorities, who named a young man (32) from Bangladesh as the main suspect. At first he did not admit that he had killed a girl with a beautiful smile who loved life and traveling to various destinations.

The delineation of Anastasia’s disappearance and brutal murder remains a mystery as it is the motive for the murder is still unclear. Anastasia was last recorded by a security camera on Monday, June 12, shortly after 7 p.m., buying food alone from a kebab shop in Marmari and leaving. An hour and a half later, the security camera of the mini market, which is located on the country road in front of Marmari, records a young woman leaving the store after buying a few things and a beer.

In the same video, she is seen sitting alone on the terrace and then meets a group of four Pakistanis. It was 9.30pm when another camera captured Anastasia meeting the Bangladeshi suspect with whom she had a brief conversation before getting on his motorcycle and they drove off together. From the analysis of the video it follows that it is not the first time that Anastasia met him and that is one of the mysteries of the case. Slivinski (28) claims that neither he nor the young Polish woman know that man.

Not a few minutes passed, and Anastasia sent an SMS to her boyfriend informing him that something strange was happening and at the same time sending him a location tag. According to the testimony of a young man from Pakistan, the suspect’s roommate, the Bangladeshi was intoxicated. The Pakistani man said he had never seen the girl before.

The suspect and Anastasia left the house after his roommate wanted to sleep. They sat in the yard until they left around 10:30 p.m. The Pakistani testified that he heard the Bangladeshi’s motorcycle, which they probably used to leave, while the then unhappy Anastasia allegedly sent another message to her partner, telling him that everything was fine. The exact time of their departure was a mystery to the authorities since the camera that recorded their entry into the house did not even capture the moment they left.

Eventually, investigators found the video. The Bangladeshi and Anastasia were seen at 10:30 p.m. getting on a motorcycle and leaving in an unknown direction. Since then, no one has seen Anastasia alive except for a Bangladeshi who is now accused of kidnapping and rape, as well as manslaughter. A little before one in the morning, a Pakistani man wakes up and realizes that his roommate has not returned home.

He immediately calls him because he is worried that he has crashed his motorcycle, wanting to check if he is okay, but the Bangladeshi’s cell phone is switched off. However, the Bangladeshi man entered the house at 1:04 a.m., took the trash bags, and then left again. Slivinski, who was worried because Anastasia did not answer since the last message, calls her several times in search of her, but her phone is switched off.

Activating the app available on his mobile phone, he locates the last trace of Anastasia’s device near Tigaki. The marker indicated a distance of about two kilometers from the location from which she had previously sent him a message that “everything is fine” and four kilometers from the place where her body was later found. The Bangladeshi returned home at four in the morning and fell asleep. When the Pakistani woke up in the morning, he saw his roommate sleeping and his clothes covered in dirt, straw and grass.

DISAPPEARANCE AND SEARCH

Slivinski reports her disappearance to the Kosovo Security Department on Tuesday morning and a major operation is immediately launched to locate Anastasia. After a few hours, three Bangladeshis and two Pakistanis were brought to the island’s Security Department, and a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of kidnapping. From the beginning, the young man is considered the main suspect because he constantly gets into contradictions, and police officers find a plane ticket to Italy with a departure date the day after Anastasia’s disappearance. He justifies the issuance of the ticket by saying that he is going to a relative’s baptism in Bergamo, but his roommate testified that he did not know about this trip.

An employee of a security company finds Anastasia’s mobile phone in an abandoned house in Marmari on Saturday. The SIM card is missing, which has been removed, while they are Anastasia’s DNA and hair were found during a police raid on the house of two foreigners. They find no signs of violence. Given that they also found the video, they estimate that Anastasia was not killed at home.

There are fresh marks on the suspect’s hands and neck that point to a fight, but he claims that these are the consequences of agricultural work. All genetic material found in the house and on the hands of the arrested person is sent for more detailed examination. Results are coming soon. From the analysis, genetic material was found in the fingernails of the victim and the result of the DNA test showed that it belonged to a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man.

ATTEMPTED TO DELETE FILES

The Bangladeshi managed to delete the data from his mobile phone, which he occasionally put in flight mode while allegedly searching the Internet for applications that delete the routes taken by its owner from the memory card, however, he did not know that the police had the ability to recover all deleted files. The authorities estimate that it is Anastasia was killed in a half-demolished building near the swamp where her body was found on Sunday afternoon. On the way from the house to the place where she was found dead, the police found the girl’s shoe, two T-shirts and cigarettes. They didn’t find her jeans and her underwear.

It is considered possible that she lost consciousness in that house and that the suspect then took her to the swamp where her body was found, and the latest revelations were that he covered her body with garbage bags and drove him to the place where he left it on a motorcycle. The body of the unfortunate Anastasia was in advanced decomposition and was found wrapped in a sheet and two garbage bags and “hidden” under branches and grass behind a bush. The victim was handcuffed, her naked body had bruises and a head injury, while coroner Panagiotis Kotrekospo determined that it was suffocation and a violent death by strangulation, for which it is not yet known whether it was caused by a rope or by hand. Anastasia’s mobile phone was sent to forensic laboratories for further analysis which showed that the Bangladeshi deleted the photos and all the calls she made on the night of the murder.

