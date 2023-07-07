Home » Palermo, woman wounded by gunshots in Boccadifalco
Palermo, woman wounded by gunshots in Boccadifalco

Palermo, woman wounded by gunshots in Boccadifalco

The trail of attempted murder. 1 ′ OF READING PALERMO – A man allegedly tried to kill his wife by shooting her. The blows allegedly hit the woman in the leg. The attempted murder took place in the Boccadifalco district in Palermo, in via Giovanni Bruno. Initially it was reported to 118 that a woman had accidentally injured herself…

