At least 12 people died after a stampede at a soccer stadium in San Salvador

At least 12 people died after a stampede at a soccer stadium in San Salvador

According to the first versions, the tragedy occurred when an avalanche of fans invaded the gates of the Cuscatlán stadium, in the Salvadoran capital. Relief organizations indicate that some 500 people received medical attention and another 12, adults, died in the incident.

The authorities of this country are investigating why the stampede occurred. According to the stage doors were already closed and there were some fans outside asking to enter because they had their tickets in hand.

The tragedy could be related to the scam that some fans fell victim to when buying fake tickets. The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, ordered an investigation and that those responsible be punished.

The commitment, between the local team Alianza and FAS Santa Ana, had to be suspended. Authorities said the victims included nine men and three women, but their identities have not yet been released.

Likewise, the Salvadoran president requested that the soccer federation, team owners, coaches, and even soccer players be included in the investigation.

For his part, the national health minister, Francisco Alabi, said that in the last few hours no deaths were reported from hospitals.

This Sunday morning, several people began to receive medical discharge, including some minors who were trapped in the crowd.

It is expected that in the next few hours, the health authorities will deliver a more extensive report on the victims, although it is believed that the majority died of suffocation.

From the relief agencies, they assure that at least 500 people were transferred to different hospital centers to receive some type of medical attention.

