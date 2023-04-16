At least four dead in shooting in North Carolina, USA.

Four people dead is the preliminary balance of a second shooting that occurred this Tuesday in the United States, this time in North Carolina.

The shooting took place on Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US media reported.

Agents from the local police department are at the residence, where the scene of the quadruple homicide occurred.

Until the closing of this note, no captured people have been reported, this is the second shooting that occurred this Tuesday in the United States.