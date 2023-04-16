Volker Schlöndorff on German cinema

From BZ/dpa

According to director Volker Schlöndorff (84), cinema is facing challenging times.

The filmmaker spoke about this with the “Berliner Morgenpost” (Sunday). The Oscar winner was asked about the number of visitors to German cinemas and his documentary “Der Waldmacher”, which he had presented in several cinemas in the country.

“Yes, the film is celebrated. And also noticed,” said Schlöndorff.

“But the cinema lost. And will never write the old numbers again. I found that out on my cinema tour, where I spoke to theater operators every evening.”

According to Schlöndorff, the requirements have changed

“Repertory cinemas have to offer a programme. It’s not enough just to play movies. You always have to offer guests and events,” said Schlöndorff. But there is also a young audience. “In the hall you don’t just see the silver hair faction.”

“There are young people who discovered art house films via Netflix,” said Schlöndorff. “They’re curious to see what else is out there. And then discover arthouse cinemas and take out subscriptions. That has been confirmed to me time and time again. So cinema does have a certain future after all. But it will never be the same again.”

In Germany, around a third fewer cinema tickets were sold in 2022 than before the pandemic began

Schlöndorff once won an Oscar for best foreign language film with the film adaptation of The Tin Drum.

For his classic “The Tin Drum” with Fritz Hakl and David Bennent (from left) Schlöndorff received the Golden Palm (archive photo)

At the German Film Awards ceremony in Berlin in May, he is now to receive the honorary award. He told the “Berliner Morgenpost” that “The Tin Drum” was his best film.

His personal favorite, however, remains his first film “The Young Törless”, said Schlöndorff, who lives in Potsdam.