This is how we wear the suit vest for women!

Girls, have you stashed your thick jackets and coats in the basement? After the long and cold winter months, spring fashion trends bring a breath of fresh air into our wardrobes. Airy dresses, feminine skirts and elegant pants – spring outfits are definitely a lot of fun, right? However, the fashion world never sleeps and never stops surprising us. If you’ve been scrolling through your Instagram feed lately, then Spring 2023’s latest fashion trend has definitely caught your eye. Chic, stylish and a real eye-catcher – the suit waistcoat for women is the new favorite of all fashionistas and has taken our hearts by storm. Ready for a little outfit update? Then read on, because we will show you how to combine the trendy pieces.

Spring 2023 fashion trend: the suit waistcoat for women is our new favourite

The fact that we take inspiration from men’s fashion for our outfits is actually nothing new. Just think of oversized blazers, XXL shirt blouses, loafers and Co. – they all have a permanent place in our wardrobes and look super cool. And this is exactly the case with the suit waistcoat for women as a fashion trend in spring 2023. The chic pieces look like a classic blazer, but come without sleeves.

So if you’re getting tired of your favorite blazer, a women’s suit waistcoat would be just what you need for spring. Whether elegant with dresses and trousers or in a style break with jeans for a relaxed everyday look – the suit waistcoat as a fashion trend can be styled for absolutely every occasion and upgrade our spring outfits in no time at all.

Combine the fashion trend suit waistcoat for women

How to combine the suit vest for women? The answer to that is actually relatively simple – it’s up to you! Numerous celebrities and It girls are already wearing the trend pieces and showing us how chic and cool they can be styled.

As an alternative to t-shirts and tops

The suit waistcoat for women looks just as elegant as a classic blazer, but looks a lot cooler and more modern. Our favorite look for the warm spring days?

If you want to be trendy this year, you can easily wear the suit vest for women alone without anything underneath! It sounds a bit strange at first glance, but the outfit looks great and is a great alternative to classic tops and t-shirts.

Im Layering-Look

With or without a jacket? We ask ourselves these questions every day in spring, right? The suit waistcoat for women can also be combined in a trendy layered look or as a three-piece suit. With their versatility in terms of styling, the trend jackets are real all-rounders and can be worn in any weather.

Whether it’s classic with a trouser suit or a little more relaxed with jeans – the suit vest as a fashion trend is always an eye-catcher and gives our outfits a modern touch. Add a pair of loafers or elegant slingbacks and voila – your spring look is complete.

Sporty style the suit waistcoat as a fashion trend

The great thing about the suit waistcoat as a spring 2023 fashion trend is its versatility. The trend piece also looks surprisingly good in a retro look à la 90s in combination with a pleated skirt and a bomber jacket and the break in style immediately catches the eye. Overknee stockings and mini sunglasses complete the ensemble.

The suit vest for women over 50

Anyone who thinks that fashion for older women is boring is very wrong! Spring outfits for women over 50 are chicer than ever and a great way to express our style. If you love experimenting with your looks or just fancy a change, then a suit waistcoat would be a great spring 2023 fashion trend. Models in light nuances such as beige, nude or white feel wonderfully light and provide a youthful touch. Add matching wide trousers, chic sandals and you are perfectly dressed.

Oversized-Anzugweste

Dress shirts for women in the popular oversized look are setting the tone when it comes to trends this spring. The loosely cut pieces radiate a timeless sophistication and give our outfits a grown-up, elegant touch. To further emphasize the waist, complete the look with a chic waist belt.