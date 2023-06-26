From catchy tunes to hearing loss – DKV consumer information

How children and young people avoid hearing strain

They wear in-ears on the way to school, sit by the lake with the music box and go to festivals: young people like to listen to loud music. Even the little ones can listen to their favorite radio plays via headphones. If the volume is above the recommended maximum values, this can lead to irreparable hearing damage in the long term. Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV, knows what children and young people should pay attention to when listening to music.

Health risk: loud music

The most common cause of hearing damage is excessive sound exposure. This doesn’t just mean the exploding New Year’s Eve cracker or the construction site in front of the door, but also music – regardless of the style. “Young people in particular underestimate the dangers of listening to loud music. They usually think that hearing damage only occurs with age,” says Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV. When listening to your favorite songs through headphones, at concerts or in clubs, high and harmful noise levels are not uncommon. “This can have serious consequences for hearing,” explains the health expert. “If the hair cells in the ear, which transmit the sound waves to our brain via the auditory nerve, are exposed to loud noises too often and for too long, they suffer irreparable damage.” The dangerous thing is that hearing loss first occurs in the high frequency ranges, which are outside normal conversation volume lay. Children and young people often do not notice this at first.

There is a risk of hearing damage above 85 decibels

A volume of 85 decibels or more can damage hearing. “An EU directive stipulates that smartphones and other mobile playback devices should not exceed 85 decibels, but even that is too much in the long run,” says Haw. The noise level in many clubs and at concerts is also significantly higher at over 110. Hearing damage not only means that those affected can no longer follow conversations optimally, but also complaints such as insomnia, pressure on the ears or ringing in the ears are not uncommon. “In rare cases, the hearing loss can lead to social isolation,” warns the DKV expert. “In addition, hearing damage suffered at a young age increases the risk of dementia or cardiovascular diseases in old age.” If parents notice signs of hearing loss in their offspring, a hearing test by a doctor makes sense. Because the sooner a hearing loss is noticed, the lower the health effects.

Listen to music with headphones for a maximum of 60 minutes

Prevention is important to prevent this from happening in the first place. Of course, listening to music per se is not harmful. However, Haw recommends the so-called 60/60 rule for adolescents. For listening to music with headphones, that means a maximum of 60 minutes at a time at 60 percent of the maximum volume. Children and young people should avoid in-ear headphones. “Due to the significantly shorter path of the sound waves from the source to the eardrum, the dampening effect of the air is greatly reduced,” explains the health expert. Some smartphones also give warnings when listening to loud music for too long. “Parents should also occasionally convince themselves of the volume level their children have set and talk to them about the health consequences,” adds the DKV expert.

A break for the ears

To prevent hearing damage, it is also advisable to use earplugs at concerts or in clubs. “The small aids are inexpensive and can reduce noise by up to 20 percent,” says health expert Haw. “Anyone who notices ringing in their ears such as beeping or a feeling of dullness should leave the room and give their ears a rest.” The same applies on the way home from the concert: instead of putting on headphones straight away, it’s better to reminisce about the most beautiful concert moments.

