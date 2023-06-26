Greentech Business: EEX platform for hydrogen trading launched

Greentech hydrogen EEX platform for hydrogen trading Economics Minister Martin Dulig (SPD).Jan Woitas/dpa The European Energy Exchange (EEX) presented a platform for international trading in hydrogen today. With this, EEX wants to promote the topic of hydrogen, said a stock exchange spokesman at the request of the German Press Agency. The Leipzig hydrogen manufacturer Hint.Co was the first company to sign a declaration of intent to use the platform.

Greentech Portal trading of hydrogen

The international trade in hydrogen plays a decisive role in the development of a hydrogen economy, explained Saxony’s Economics Minister Martin Dulig (SPD).

The operational business of Hint.Co, a subsidiary of the Hamburg H2Global Foundation, was secured in the spring of this year with financing from the Free State.

On the new platform, the Leipzig hydrogen trader should be able to conduct auctions for hydrogen and its derivatives such as ammonia, methanol and aviation fuel in a competitive, transparent and non-discriminatory manner and thus implement the market ramp-up for renewable hydrogen in a cost-efficient manner.

European energy exchange EEX: Leading energy exchange

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is one of the leading energy exchanges in Europe. It was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Leipzig, Germany. EEX offers trading in various energy products, including electricity, natural gas, coal and CO2 emission rights. Its goal is to make the European energy market more efficient and transparent.

EEX plays an important role in connection with renewable energy and greentech as it enables trading in green energy products. This includes, for example, guarantees of origin for renewable electricity, such as guarantees of origin of renewable electricity (GOOs). These certificates serve to certify the sustainability of electricity from renewable sources.

By trading in such certificates, energy suppliers and companies can increase the share of renewable energy in their energy mix and offer their customers a greener electricity supply.

Renewable energies: Certificates from energy suppliers

At the same time, trading in these certificates allows renewable energy producers to increase their revenues and invest in more green energy generation assets.

EEX thus plays an important role in promoting renewable energies and supporting greentech initiatives by facilitating trading in green energy products and helping to drive the energy transition in Europe.

