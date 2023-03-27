In 1976, punk culture swept the world, and the British local street fashion brand BOY LONDON was founded in London. At the moment when the street trend is booming, BOY LONDON brings pure punk elements into the mainstream view.On March 27th, the BOY 2023 autumn and winter new product launch conference with the theme of “Born to Shine” will be held in Guangzhou. Fashion media and trend icons from all over the world will go to Guangzhou to share the fashion curtain of hot events in the city.





The global spokesperson of the BOY LONDON brand, Fan Chengcheng, a new-generation star who has gained attention in music, variety shows and fashion, will also appear on the big show to witness the reinvention of trendy punk.





This time, Song Yuqi, a Chinese member of the girl group (G)I-DLE, will also be airborne at the BOY show.

With the global popularity of the title song “Tomboy”, Song Yuqi has become a popular idol of Generation Z with global influence. His unique personal charm has continued from the stage to the fashion field. Not long ago, he unlocked the identity of the first brand spokesperson of women’s clothing BOY BY BOY With her new identity, the news that she will watch the show with Fan Chengcheng became a trending search and swept the entire Internet, which once again confirmed the brand’s trendy influence and youthful appeal.

Big show stage, born to shine





“Born to shine” is the theme of BOY LONDON’s big show this season, and it is also a common declaration of young people.

Generation Z grew up in a multicultural background, always maintains shining self-confidence, and is determined to achieve a more shining self.

The big show will take “light” as the axis, present with the help of pioneering technology, light and shadow aesthetic experience with both retro and futuristic sense, deconstruct multiple punk elements with innovation, and recreate the five-dimensional punk space. From dynamic mechanical scenery to laser 3D installation, it is bound to create a trendy new landmark integrating senses.

BOY LONDON is well aware of the trend of each era, and strives to break through the sensory limit. It is precisely because the core of the brand keeps pace with the times, and the pioneering and independent punk spirit attracts the attention of young people in different eras.

Reinterpret popular elements





From the beginning of its establishment, BOY LONDON is destined to be a trend-leading brand with pioneering design language. It has attracted the love of Andy Warhol, Madonna, Rihanna and other artists, musicians and fashion ICONs from different eras and fields. BOY LONDON still insists on taking fashion as the carrier, and every season, it will redefine the spirit of punk.

For a long time, BOY LONDON has maintained a close connection with popular culture. It can be expected that in BOY 2023 autumn and winter new product launch conference, BOY LONDON will focus on fashion trends, but will not succumb to trends, but will be pioneers Reinterpret from the perspective of punk to create a new trend belonging to BOY LONDON.

Ladies’ BOY BY BOY debut





Released at the same time as BOY LONDON’s new autumn and winter series, there is also BOY BY BOY, a British pioneer punk girl brand women’s clothing brand born in 2017.BOY BY BOY takes the punk spirit as the core, and uses distinctive clothing and personality to show the power of confident and charming women. It is in line with the current young women’s pursuit of a more casual and real attitude towards life. This desire to break the existing order It is similar to the self-expression encouraged by punk culture.

For this reason, the brand chose Song Yuqi as the brand spokesperson. Her diverse background allows her to shine confidently on the broad stage, and she is the representative of BOY BY BOY punk sweetheart girl.

The new series of BOY BY BOY is about to start around hyper-punkism. How the designer combines the girlish temperament with the punk spirit is exciting. Whether the classic flying eagle logo has any surprise changes, the new series is exciting.

Directly hit the young audience, looking forward to trendy surprises

The BOY LONDON show is about to start. Stars with fashion influence and youth appeal, as well as trendy fashion celebrities will arrive in Guangzhou to participate in the offline release of BOY LONDON.

At the “Born to Shine” big show, BOY LONDON will open the fashion door to the punk world for the viewers. The classic elements that are constantly renewed in the new autumn and winter series resonate with the young generation who are willing to express themselves, and look forward to the punk culture. Shine again.



