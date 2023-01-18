Original title: The 4-year-old boy in the United States wandered the corridor with a gun, and the neighbors were terrified: he still said “bang bang bang”

(Observer Network News) Opening the door of his house, a boy with a shirtless body and wearing diapers was playing with a real gun in the corridor, and moved his arm to point the gun at you…

This is not a scene from a black comedy movie, but a real incident that happened in Beach Grove, Indiana, USA last weekend. According to a report by the “New York Post” on the 17th, Beechgrove police arrested the father of the boy on the 14th local time. This scene was also recorded by a live program on American TV.

The neighbor’s surveillance doorbell video showed that the boy involved was playing with a genuine pistol in the corridor.Image Credit: Beachgrove Police

According to reports, it was the boy neighbor Nicole Summers (Nicole Summers) who experienced this scene and called the police on the evening of the 14th. Summers said that her son was about to go out when he opened the door and saw the boy pointing the gun at him. He was so frightened that he immediately closed the door and backed away quickly, and shouted to remind the family to avoid the door.

Summers said that she later observed from a cat’s eye, and she, who sells guns for a living, found that the gun seemed to be a real gun and decided to call the police. “Watching the video, you can’t forget it… (the boy) he kept saying, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow,'” she said.

According to the report, another neighbor’s doorbell surveillance video showed the boy with the gun wandering around the corridor and occasionally sitting on the stairs. He made gestures to pull the trigger many times, and once unintentionally aimed the gun at himself when he was playing, but fortunately he did not go off.

Surveillance video showed the boy accidentally pointing the gun at himself.Image Credit: Beachgrove Police

It is reported that after receiving the report, Beech Grove police followed the line to the home of 45-year-old man Shane Osborne (Shane Osborne) and asked about the situation of the boy with a gun. Osborne said he was unwell and sleeping at the time, and didn’t even notice his son running out of the house. He denied having a gun at home and said he was a felon and could not own a gun.

The “Washington Post” stated that the police were going to go home, but they were stopped by the boy neighbor at the door of the apartment building. The latter showed him the aforementioned surveillance video. After agreeing to it, a search was carried out. Osborne also changed his story to the police, saying that there may be a cousin’s gun in the house.

Under the guidance of the boy, the police finally found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the house, with 15 rounds of bullets in it, but it was not loaded. Osborne was arrested at the scene. But as of the 16th local time, it was unclear whether the gun was registered under Osborne’s name.

Osborne is currently charged with neglecting children and will appear in court on the afternoon of the 19th local time. Police said he could face more charges in the future because of his felony history. The boy is now staying with his mother, who admitted to local media that the video of the boy with the gun was shocking, but also defended Osborne, saying he was a good father.

Beachgrove Mayor Dennis Buckley (Dennis Buckley) issued a statement on the 16th local time, saying that he was “ashamed, like all of you, by what happened.” It was the young child.”

In the statement, Buckley also praised the Beech Grove police for their “quick action in protecting children and guns” and ordered the local prosecutors to “severely punish” those responsible for the incident, “the bottom line of society is here” (Society shouldn’t t accept anything less).

The “Washington Post” pointed out that this case undoubtedly “fueled the flames” of the current heated debate about children’s gun ownership in the United States. Earlier this month, a 6-year-old boy in Virginia, USA, was detained by the police after having an altercation with a female teacher at school and severely wounding him with a pistol belonging to his mother.

