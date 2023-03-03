Harry Pointer is a 19th century English photographer, considered one of the forerunners of lolcats. Pointer began photographing his cats around 1870 and selling the pictures as humorous postcards.

Pointer’s photographs depicted his cats in strange and silly poses, often with ironic or humorous captions written over them. Additionally, she used photo manipulation techniques to create images where it appeared that the cats were dancing or playing musical instruments.

Pointer’s photographs have been very successful and have become very popular as greeting cards. Images of her were printed in large quantities and distributed throughout England and abroad.

Pointer’s photographs inspired many other photographers to photograph their cats in amusing poses and post the images online, giving birth to the lolcat culture as we know it today.

