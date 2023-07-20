At Orizzonte Sistemi Navali the MCO program of Nave Cavour and Orizzonte class

Horizon Naval Systems (OSN), the joint venture owned by Fincantieri and Leonardo with shares of 51% and 49% respectively, signed, with the naval armaments directorate of the general secretariat of defence/DNA, the Framework Agreement Maintenance in Operating Conditions (MCO) for the aircraft carrier Cavour and the Orizzonte-class destroyers Andrea Doria e Caio Duilio of the Navy (MMI).

The agreement has a maximum total value of 190 million euros and will expire at the end of 2028. The signing of the first implementation contract between the prime contractor OSN and Navarm, covering the first two years of service. In particular, the envisaged activities refer to the platform and combat system systems and equipment of the units covered by the Agreement in the period 2023-2028, in order to ensure the maintenance of their operational conditions and the enhancement of know-how of Navy personnel.

Fincantieri will take care of the in-service support activities of the platform systems and apparatus, including the engine apparatus, the automation system, the electricity generation and air conditioning systems, the maneuvering and propulsion organs, as well as the ship’s aircraft lifts Cavour and the helicopter handling system of class units Horizon. Leonardo will take care of all the subsystems relating to the Combat System, radar sensors, Combat Management System, launchers and weapon systems of the two classes of ships, at the naval bases of La Spezia and Taranto. The Leonardo subsystems affected by maintenance activities amount to around fifty devices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

