Folgiero, transferring defense technologies to the civil sector – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 30 – Making technologies currently used in defense commercial for the civil sector. It is one of the objectives that the CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, has in mind, as he himself expressed today speaking at the webinar organized by the Institute for International Affairs (IAI) “Italy, the enlarged Mediterranean and the underwater domain” .



To achieve this objective, Folgiero intends to create a “positive driving force” with the Navy in order to make defense technologies interesting for the civilian market.



“Innovation is not inventing but connecting the dots, joining things that already work – explained the CEO – Fincantieri sees in the front row this ability of the Italian Navy to validate new technologies and export them to the civilian sector”. Folgiero has not forgotten the fact that “compared to the past, in today’s world there could be paths in the opposite direction”, therefore, “Fincantieri’s great ambition is to represent the great demands of the military in the civil and of the civil in the military and second but this is also the great mission of the national underwater pole”, he added. “Innovation must be accelerated and the Navy is an industrial partner and has the leadership to validate these technologies”. The idea of ​​a pole means, for Folgiero, “a single table that selects strategic projects but which is open to the defense industry, to those with operational needs and also to all the big requests that come from those with experience of nature different but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have technological skills and the ability to direct capital in that direction”. The hope is “a physical and logical place that functions as a point of accumulation of requirements and capital that is effectively an accelerator and validator of this technology“. An example? “Fintech is a place where financial operators and technological operators meet. Let’s think of a “SeaTech” or “MarTech” for a physical and logical place where capital and requirements are brought both for defense companies and for those adjacent to this field” Folgiero concluded.



(ANSA).

