“At school it would be better to study Chinese, if China occupied us we would not know how to fight it”, said Silvio Berlusconi

The leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, has returned to making himself heard in public after a month’s absence for health reasons. In a speech given at the San Raffaele in Milan, Berlusconi retraced his descent into the field in 1994, remarking once again that he did it to prevent Italy from becoming “a communist country”.

He then resumed his political workhorses, such as raising pensions and lowering taxes, as well as praising the action of the Government and the centre-right coalition, of which he claimed paternity.

The main theme of Berlusconi’s speech was the need to make Europe a truly united continent, moving from the decisions that today must be taken unanimously to a qualified majority. Furthermore, he warned against Chinese “imperialism” and proposed the creation of a single European military policy, with strong cooperation between the armed forces of all European countries, with an increase in military spending and a ready-to-ready force. intervention of at least 300,000 men.

Berlusconi stressed the importance of this issue, “if China, of course I am saying this by contradiction, – he underlined – one day it decides to occupy Italy, and maybe some other European country, we would absolutely not know how to oppose it and the best thing we would do would be to go to school to study Chinese“.