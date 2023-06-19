At Woldegk: motorcyclist crashes and is seriously injured | > – News

Status: 06/19/2023 05:53 a.m

A motorcyclist fell on Sunday evening between the towns of Rehberg and Ballin near Woldegk (Mecklenburg Lake District) and was seriously injured. According to police, the accident happened around 7 p.m. How exactly the fall happened is still unclear. Another vehicle was apparently not involved. However, the officials found that the two-wheeler was neither street legal nor insured. The 36-year-old driver now faces a criminal complaint.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | Regional news from Neubrandenburg | 06/19/2023 | 09:40 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

