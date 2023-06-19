Home » Study shows 3.3% unexplained wage gap
by admin
New study raises questions: How big is the unfair wage gap between men and women really?

For the first time, Swiss companies with more than 100 employees must disclose an equal pay analysis. What about equality in terms of salaries?

Equal pay remains a controversial issue.

The gender pay gap continues to be a source of controversy. Just one day before the feminist strike, the employers’ association published a study conducted by the University of St.Gallen. The result is surprising: men and women in larger Swiss companies have an average unexplained wage difference of 3.3 percent – ​​at the expense of women. Deeper than commonly assumed.

