From 17 March to 3 April, interested ATA personnel can apply for mobility for the 2023/24 school year. Terms and indications are contained in the ministerial ordinance n. 36 of 1 March 2023.

Date

Presentation of questions on Online Instances: March 17-April 3.

Deadline for notifying SIDI of mobility applications and available places: 11 maggio 2023.

Publication of movements: June 1, 2023.

Revocation of application: up to ten days before the deadline for notifying SIDI of mobility applications, i.e. the1 maggio.

After the deadline for submitting mobility applications, school personnel receiving permanent legal appointments may submit an application within 5 days of their appointment and, in any case, in compliance with the deadlines for communicating mobility applications to SIDI (11 May ).

Available seats

In article 28 of the OM n. 36 of 1 March the indications on the places that can be requested. ORDER

The comprehensive institutions including sections of kindergarten and/or primary school and lower secondary school classes and those established as a result of the sizing plans implemented in previous years are considered, in the synthetic codes eventually expressed in the application forms, to all effects both as primary schools and as lower secondary schools.

In the phase of seat assignmentagainst a synthetic preference expressed in the transfer and transfer application and an expression of approval for primary or lower secondary schools, the following are assigned, for each school order, according to the order resulting from the official lists:

a) first all the educational circles or lower secondary schools that are not comprehensive schools;

b) subsequently all comprehensive institutions.

In order to avoid situations of redundancy, the Dsga posts established in application of article 1, paragraph 978, of the law of 30 December 2020, n. 178* for the 2021/2022, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 school years are not calculated at 50% of the availability destined for inter-provincial mobility.

*Autonomous schools with fewer than 500 pupils (300 in small islands and mountain municipalities) cannot have a ds and a Dsga.

ATA mobility forms and self-declarations

Attachment A – Correspondence table for professional profiles

The consultancy

Specific advice can be requested by writing to [email protected] (individual response is not guaranteed, but the treatment of general topics).

It is possible to follow the news and in-depth fact sheets in Mobility