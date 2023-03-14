Home Sports Professional cyclist Tadej Pogacar wins Paris-Nice and looks forward to the Tour de France
Professional cyclist Tadej Pogacar wins Paris-Nice and looks forward to the Tour de France

Professional cyclist Tadej Pogacar wins Paris-Nice and looks forward to the Tour de France

WWhen you see him riding, dominating and winning like this, it’s easy to forget just how young he is. So young that at the end of the day’s racing he is asked onto the stage twice to receive the jersey for the overall leader as well as the jersey for the best young professional in the field. If, at the age of 24, he were to only exhibit all his main prizes from his four professional years in the first division of his sport, he would have to rent an extension in his adopted home of Monaco.

Tadej Pogacar didn’t have far to go home on Sunday with his freshest gold trophy. He could have simply strapped her onto the luggage rack and cycled the 20 kilometers from the Promenade de Anglais in Nice along the coast to the Principality. At a fast pace, of course. After his impressive performance at Paris-Nice, it is clear that the Slovenian superstar would have had the strength and the ability to do so.

Pogacar wins by a wide margin

It is now a fixed, decades-old ritual among fans and experts in cycling to derive something from the outcome of the traditional “race to the sun”, as will be run in the summer at the Tour de France, sometimes on the same roads. Only Bradley Wiggings (2012) and Egan Bernal (2019) managed to prove an excellent early form in March at Paris-Nice and then to be the best on the tour. Pogacar is well on its way to being there this season.

The Slovenian seized the 81st edition of the prestigious long-distance race in a manner that scared the competition. With a view to the upcoming classics, in which Pogacar naturally wants to get involved, with a view to the Tour of France and in general. With an insatiability like Eddy Merckx once did, he picked up every bonus second in the sprint and left the best climbers standing on the mountain as if in flight. Still without a hint of the cynical coldness that once surrounded dominators like Lance Armstrong, but with the good nature and joy of cycling that he almost always exudes.

