Atlético Huila announces the incorporation of midfielder Daniel Hernández, who arrives as a free player after passing through América de Cali.

Hernández, 32 years old and originally from Antioquia, suffered an injury while he was with the Cali team, which left him off the field for several weeks and when he returned he found no regularity in the team.

Prior to his stint with América de Cali, Hernández has played for various clubs in Colombia, including Deportivo Pasto, Rionegro Águilas, Once Caldas, Independiente Medellín and Cortuluá, among others. He has also had experience abroad, playing for Paranaense in Brazil, Baniyas in the United Arab Emirates, San Lorenzo and Huracán in Argentina.

The Huilense team hopes to register Hernández during the week of free players, which begins on March 27. The main objective of Atlético Huila for this semester is to maintain the category. Currently, the team is in 13th place in the League standings, with 10 points and has three consecutive victories. With the arrival of Hernández, the team hopes to strengthen its squad to achieve its goals for the season.